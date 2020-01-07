ENTERTAINMENT

George Lopez Sparks Anger With Instagram Comment About Assassinating Donald Trump

The hashtag #ArrestGeorgeLopez trended on Twitter after the comedian's controversial quip about Trump and Iran.

Comedian and actor George Lopez faced backlash online after he posted a comment on Instagram about assassinating President Donald Trump.

The “El Chicano” star wrote “we’ll do it for half” in response to a post that made the unsubstantiated claim Iran had issued an $80 million bounty on Trump following the U.S. assassination of top Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike last week.

Lopez, a vocal critic of Trump, did not immediately return HuffPost’s request for comment. A spokesperson played down his post as a joke, according to NBC News.

But people on Twitter ― led by conservative activists, right-wing radio hosts Wayne Dupree and Mark Levin, Fox Nation personalities Diamond and Silk and disgraced former Fox News host Eric Bolling ― lambasted the quip. 

Many critics called for Lopez to be arrested, and tagged the Secret Service in their posts.

Some social media users, however, accused Lopez’s critics of hypocrisy:

Comedian Kathy Griffin, who drew similar ire in 2017 when she posed for a photo shoot with a fake, bloodied, decapitated Trump’s head, also chimed in:

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

George Lopez Donald Trump Instagram Iran Bounty
CONVERSATIONS