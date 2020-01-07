Comedian and actor George Lopez faced backlash online after he posted a comment on Instagram about assassinating President Donald Trump.
The “El Chicano” star wrote “we’ll do it for half” in response to a post that made the unsubstantiated claim Iran had issued an $80 million bounty on Trump following the U.S. assassination of top Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike last week.
Lopez, a vocal critic of Trump, did not immediately return HuffPost’s request for comment. A spokesperson played down his post as a joke, according to NBC News.
But people on Twitter ― led by conservative activists, right-wing radio hosts Wayne Dupree and Mark Levin, Fox Nation personalities Diamond and Silk and disgraced former Fox News host Eric Bolling ― lambasted the quip.
Many critics called for Lopez to be arrested, and tagged the Secret Service in their posts.
Some social media users, however, accused Lopez’s critics of hypocrisy:
Comedian Kathy Griffin, who drew similar ire in 2017 when she posed for a photo shoot with a fake, bloodied, decapitated Trump’s head, also chimed in: