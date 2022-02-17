George Lucas Reveals His 'Main Concern' With Baby Yoda

Star Wars creator George Lucas had one concern about Grogu, a.k.a. Baby Yoda, the beloved character from “The Mandalorian” and “The Book of Boba Fett.”

(Caution: Spoilers ahead.)

“I had a talk with George, at one point, about the Child,” Dave Filoni, an executive producer on both shows, said in the new book “The Art of The Mandalorian: Season 2,” according to Variety.

“His main concern was that the kid has to have a proper amount of training,” Filoni said.

That could explain why much of “The Mandalorian” was centered on getting Grogu to a Jedi, and why he took off with Luke Skywalker at the end of season 2, despite his growing attachment to Mando.

It could also help explain why “The Book of Boba Fett” made sure everyone saw the kid finally getting some (extremely adorable) training.

Whether or not it’s the “proper amount” will likely be a question for future shows.