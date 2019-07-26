George Lucas Gave Jon Favreau The Best Advice For Making 'The Mandalorian'

“The Mandalorian” focuses on events after “Return of the Jedi,” following “the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy,” Favreau wrote.

To return to the soul of the space franchise, Favreau told GQ Middle East on Thursday that he sought the advice of the creator himself, George Lucas.

And in the words of Yoda, deliver, boy he did.

“One thing he said to me was, ‘Remember, Jon, the real audience for all stories and all myths is the kids that are coming of age.’” Favreau recalled. “We enjoy the stories as adults, but really, storytelling is about imparting the wisdom of the previous generations on to the children who are becoming adults, and giving them a context for how to behave and how to learn the lessons of the past without making the mistakes on their own. ”

Lucas, who sold Lucasfilm to Disney in 2012, kept the sage words coming.

“That’s the hope, that you can teach them how to avoid all the hardship but garner all the wisdom,” Favreau said Lucas told him.

Favreau said he took Lucas’ advice to heart in making “The Lion King” as well. And that’s been a roaring success at the box office, grossing an estimated $815 million in its first weekend.