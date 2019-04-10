The Independent Months after his Supreme Court confirmation, Brett Kavanaugh is still sparking controversy because of the sexual misconduct allegations against him.

WASHINGTON ― A progressive judicial advocacy group plans to begin running ads Wednesday night urging George Mason University students, parents and alumni to pressure the school to reverse its decision to let Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh teach a course this summer.

Demand Justice will run digital ads on Facebook targeted specifically at people with a connection to the Virginia university.

Here’s what the ad looks like:

Demand Justice

“Brett Kavanaugh has been credibly accused of sexual assault by multiple women whose allegations have not been thoroughly investigated,” Brian Fallon, executive director of Demand Justice, said in a statement. “His confirmation to the Supreme Court does not absolve him of guilt, and he should not be given a platform to teach. We stand with survivors and urge the George Mason University administration to fire Kavanaugh.”

Asked for comment, George Mason University spokesman Michael Sandler directed HuffPost to a March 27 blog post by the university’s president, Ángel Cabrera, in which he says he will not terminate Kavanaugh’s contract.

“I respect the views of people who disagreed with Justice Kavanaugh’s Senate confirmation due to questions raised about his sexual conduct in high school,” Cabrera wrote. “But he was confirmed and is now a sitting Justice. The law school has determined that the involvement of a U.S. Supreme Court Justice contributes to making our law program uniquely valuable for our students. And I accept their judgment.”

The university has agreed to let the student advocacy group Mason 4 Survivors host a town hall discussion with administrators on April 16 to discuss sexual assault prevention.

Sandler said it is “still being discussed” whether Cabrera will attend.