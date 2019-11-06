Never-Before-Heard George Michael Song Drops Nearly 3 Years After His Death

Ever since the publicity blitz for the movie “Last Christmas” began over the summer, the rom-com’s creators had been teasing fans with the prospect of a never-before-heard George Michael song. This week, they delivered.

The lyric video for “This Is How (We Want You to Get High)” dropped early Wednesday. It’s the first original Michael song to be shared in seven years.

Like many of Michael’s most beloved hits, “This Is How (We Want You to Get High)” juxtaposes an uptempo beat with somber lyrics, referencing a turbulent marriage and substance abuse. Michael co-wrote the song with longtime collaborator James Jackman, and recorded it at London’s Air Studios in 2015.

Michael, who was one-half of the British pop duo Wham! before embarking on a solo career in 1987, died on Christmas Day in 2016 at age 53.

The singer’s sisters, Melanie and Yioda, father Jack and manager David Austin, urged fans to “rejoice in hearing this great new song written as ever with Yog’s immense passion and pride.”

“This new track we proudly send as his gift to you this season to bring you all love and festive joy,” they said in a statement emailed to HuffPost and other media outlets. “Whoever you worship…Whoever you love…”

In theaters Friday, “Last Christmas,” takes its title from Wham!’s 1984 holiday classic, and features hits like “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” and “Faith.”

The rom-com stars Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding, and was written by Emma Thompson, who spent time with Michael in 2013 before she began working on the film’s screenplay.

Michael “was putting together his new album when he passed,” director Paul Feig told the BBC of “This Is How (We Want You to Get High)” in August. “One of our tracks is one of those songs, and it’s just an absolutely amazing song that I’m so excited the world is going to get to hear now.”

Appearing on “The Tonight Show” last month, Thompson called Michael “the loveliest guy you can imagine,” adding that he’d given his blessing for the film prior to his death.

“I miss him so much,” she told Jimmy Fallon. “I wish he was here because I know he’d love it.”

Listen to “This Is How (We Want You to Get High)” below.