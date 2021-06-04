‘Kneel Before Trump’: George P. Bush Mocked For 'Selling Out His Own Family'

Texas land commissioner George P. Bush was mocked on social media this week for desperately trying to link himself to former President Donald Trump, who has attacked much of Bush’s famous family.

“Like President Trump, I will not sit idly by while our freedoms are under attack,” Bush said in a video announcing his bid for Texas attorney general.

Bush’s primary challenger is fellow Republican Ken Paxton, the current attorney general who is also a loyal Trump supporter, and it seems both are competing for the former president’s endorsement. But Bush is also the son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R), who was an early target of Trump’s ire when they were rivals for the 2016 GOP presidential nomination.

“If you want to have a future [in the Republican Party], everyone understands you have to suck up ― even if that means running on a platform of ‘Donald Trump was right, my father was a huge loser,’” Chris Hayes said on MSNBC Thursday night.

George P. Bush is also the nephew of former President George W. Bush, who Trump has repeatedly ripped over the years. Trump mocked Bush’s mother, retweeting a message in 2015 that said Jeb Bush “has to like the Mexican Illegals because of his wife.” Trump even complained about his grandmother, saying former first lady Barbara Bush was “nasty to me.”

Despite these attacks, Bush has been touting his ties to Trump:

George P Bush is texting this video to Republican primary voters tonight across Texas pic.twitter.com/9Sus0FFb35 — Scott Braddock (@scottbraddock) June 3, 2021

“You hope not to have to demean yourself in order to [win],” Cal Jillson, a professor of political science at Southern Methodist University, told The Washington Post. “But if that turns out to be necessary, and you expect to have a political future … you’ve gotta do what you gotta do.”

Bush’s critics called him out for hitching himself to a man who’s repeatedly attacked his family:

I mean, @allinwithchris just showed George P. Bush falling in line with the fundamental autocratic rule: trashing his own father and family (just as @tedcruz allowed his to be humiliated) in order to kneel before Trump. The @GOP as Matthew said, is gone. Wake up, Democrats! https://t.co/74S4Smy5vZ — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) June 4, 2021

With every sip of your beer, @georgepbush wants to remind TX voters that he’s willing to sell out his own family for personal gain. https://t.co/4qsRCPuZ4H — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) June 3, 2021

My Dad Absolutely Sucks:

Vote George P Bush For AG https://t.co/fq94bCi7z9 — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 3, 2021

I figured @georgepbush would run against Ken Paxton in the Republican primary for Texas attorney general.



I never thought that he would forsake his own dad while clamoring for an endorsement from Trump.



Embarrassing really— but I think Texas is headed in a different direction. pic.twitter.com/jhFgUoWPZj — S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) June 3, 2021

George P Bush choosing Trump over his own family in Texas says everything about where the GOP is right now https://t.co/vnzDwuJkHG — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) June 3, 2021

Family values GOP style: George P. Bush and Ted Cruz don’t mind kissing the ring of the tyrannical monster who humiliated their families — Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) June 3, 2021

George P. Bush and Donald Trump Jr. exist to remind us that the right is only going to get worse, even when that seems impossible. — LOL🇺🇸GOP (@LOLGOP) June 3, 2021

This is one of the saddest thing I’ve ever seen. Please clap. https://t.co/70V867mQN4 — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) June 3, 2021

Imagine thinking this makes you look good as a candidate. That your family was smeared by a twice impeached ex-President is the center piece of your campaign is quite a flex. Pathetic. https://t.co/aklcAgHKvO — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) June 3, 2021