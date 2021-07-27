Twitter Users Dunk On George P. Bush After 'Humiliating' Trump Snub

Texas land commissioner George P. Bush chose loyalty to Donald Trump over his family, spending months trying to get in the former president’s good graces. But in the end, it didn’t work: Trump endorsed his rival.

Bush ― a son of former GOP presidential candidate Jeb Bush, nephew of former President George W. Bush and grandson of former President George H.W. Bush ― is trying to unseat Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) in a primary challenge. Both have attempted to butter up Trump in hopes of receiving an endorsement.

Bush ignored Trump’s attacks on his father, mother, uncle, grandfather and grandmother as he repeatedly kissed up to the former president. His pinned tweet remains a picture of him and Trump, he’s sent out videos using the T-word and his campaign has even handed out koozies with an image of him and Trump and the quote: “This is the only Bush that got it right. I like him.”

In return, Trump gave his “complete and total endorsement” to Paxton.

Twitter users mocked Bush for selling out his family only to receive the cold shoulder from Trump:

After all the overtures from George P. Bush, Trump gives his "complete and total endorsement" to incumbent Texas AG Ken Paxton. pic.twitter.com/QfQbRdHKq8 — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) July 27, 2021

George P sold out his family for nothing.



Call it the Ted Cruz special. https://t.co/c6mZzTr0Do — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) July 27, 2021

Did you get it? No. What did it cost? Everything. pic.twitter.com/yiZ7iIVCBp — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) July 27, 2021

Translation: “my grandfather was humiliated by Trump. My uncle was humiliated by Trump. My father was humiliated by Trump. And now I HAVE BEEN HUMILIATED BY TRUMP. But I have the advantage of having sold my soul and demonstrated moral vacuity in the process. Vote for me!” — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) July 27, 2021

Donald Trump just endorsed incumbent Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) over the GOP primary challenger, George P. Bush—who sold out his own family to kiss Trump’s ass. No hero in this tale, just a reminder that there’s no honor among thieves—and a deal with the devil can backfire. https://t.co/sRUg0qQpg4 — Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) July 27, 2021

MeidasTouch has released an official statement on Trump's endorsement of Ken Paxton over George P. Bush for Texas AG: pic.twitter.com/eWuQYEnbAj — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) July 27, 2021

George P. Bush betrayed his whole family by groveling before Trump, who just endorsed — wait for it — his opponent: forced birth extremist Ken Paxton



LMAO



Aww Georgie, haven’t you learned? There’s no honor among thieves — Lindy Li (@lindyli) July 27, 2021

Mood pic.twitter.com/A2sKmn48iJ — Noble Prize in Sarcasm (@rewegreatyet) July 27, 2021

And just like that, former President Trump likely snuffs out the political career of another member of the Bush family. @georgepbush had assiduously courted Trump for an endorsement or at least neutrality in the primary for Texas AG. Now Trump backs Paxton instead. pic.twitter.com/oD0HJfzb5U — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) July 27, 2021

George P. Bush sold out his whole goddamn family and bought-in to supporting Trump 100% only for Trump to turn around and endorse his opponent. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) July 27, 2021

So, george p. bush really did all that boot-licking for nothing??? — Covie (@covie_93) July 27, 2021

TONIGHT on the fun new game show the whole family can play, let's watch George P. Bush Jr win FABULOUS prizes on EVERYTHING TRUMP TOUCHES DIES!



Behind door number one? PUBLIC HUMILIATION!



Door 2: BROKEN DREAMS!



Door 3: PATHETIC TRUMP SWAG! — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) July 27, 2021

you sold out yourself and your family and still didn’t get Trump’s endorsement. Sad! — Travis Allen 🇺🇸 (@TravisAllen02) July 27, 2021