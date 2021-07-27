Twitter Users Dunk On George P. Bush After 'Humiliating' Trump Snub

Texas land commissioner George P. Bush chose loyalty to Donald Trump over his family, spending months trying to get in the former president’s good graces. But in the end, it didn’t work: Trump endorsed his rival.
Bush ― a son of former GOP presidential candidate Jeb Bush, nephew of former President George W. Bush and grandson of former President George H.W. Bush ― is trying to unseat Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) in a primary challenge. Both have attempted to butter up Trump in hopes of receiving an endorsement.
Paxton, who was indicted for securities fraud and is under investigation by the FBI over donor dealings, sued four battleground states in an attempt to throw the election into the Supreme Court on behalf of Trump. The Supreme Court did not bite.
Bush ignored Trump’s attacks on his father, mother, uncle, grandfather and grandmother as he repeatedly kissed up to the former president. His pinned tweet remains a picture of him and Trump, he’s sent out videos using the T-word and his campaign has even handed out koozies with an image of him and Trump and the quote: “This is the only Bush that got it right. I like him.”
In return, Trump gave his “complete and total endorsement” to Paxton.
Twitter users mocked Bush for selling out his family only to receive the cold shoulder from Trump: