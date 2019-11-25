George Papadopoulos Is Officially Running For House Seat Vacated By Katie Hill

After weeks of speculation, former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos announced Monday that he’s running for the House seat vacated by Democrat Katie Hill last month.

Papadopoulos, the first person sent to prison as part of the investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, announced his candidacy for California’s 25th Congressional District during an appearance on “Fox & Friends.”

“When I go and talk around the districts, the state, the country, they tell me we need a candidate to represent the community that has an ‘America First’ agenda at heart that supports the president,” Papadopoulos, 32, said.

The Republican continued: “I’m running for the 25th Congressional District. I’m here to promote the ‘America First’ agenda and to enact legislation that has real-life consequences for the American people and my constituents.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.