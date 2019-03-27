George Papadopoulos, who worked as an aide for President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, said he had “street cred” in prison during a 12-day sentence he served in connection with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.
Speaking to MSNBC’s Ari Melber, Papadopoulos said:
“It was Trump country, OK? Oxford, Wisconsin, is Trump country. It’s a population of 800 people. I think the federal minimum security camp I was at was one of the major jobs that people had at Oxford, Wisconsin. Quite frankly, I was treated excellent.”
When asked if the other inmates were Trump supporters, Papadopoulos replied: “Let’s say I had some street cred, meaning that by the time I got in there...”
“George... George... George...” Melber interrupted. “What kind of street cred did you have?”
Papadopoulos claimed the other inmates considered him a fighter ― as in fighting the allegations ― and said: “That counts for street cred when you get into a place like that.”
“I was dealing with a lot of doctors, lawyers, businessmen who were involved in similar crimes, like Paul Manafort or Michael Cohen,” Papadopoulos added, “so it wasn’t a dangerous place.”
Papadopoulos pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to investigators about contacts with people linked to Russia. At the time, former Trump adviser Michael Caputo dismissed Papadopoulos as just “a coffee boy.” He has since turned into a critic of the Mueller probe, remained a supporter of Trump and said he has asked the president for a pardon.