George Papadopoulos, who worked as an aide for President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, said he had “street cred” in prison during a 12-day sentence he served in connection with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Speaking to MSNBC’s Ari Melber, Papadopoulos said:

“It was Trump country, OK? Oxford, Wisconsin, is Trump country. It’s a population of 800 people. I think the federal minimum security camp I was at was one of the major jobs that people had at Oxford, Wisconsin. Quite frankly, I was treated excellent.”

When asked if the other inmates were Trump supporters, Papadopoulos replied: “Let’s say I had some street cred, meaning that by the time I got in there...”

“George... George... George...” Melber interrupted. “What kind of street cred did you have?”

Papadopoulos claimed the other inmates considered him a fighter ― as in fighting the allegations ― and said: “That counts for street cred when you get into a place like that.”

“I was dealing with a lot of doctors, lawyers, businessmen who were involved in similar crimes, like Paul Manafort or Michael Cohen,” Papadopoulos added, “so it wasn’t a dangerous place.”