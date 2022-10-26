George R.R. Martin Explains Why He’s Never Played The Video Game He Helped Create

George R.R. Martin blamed his “addictive” personality for having never played the Elden Ring video game he helped to create.

“I have not played it because people seem to want this ‘Winds of Winter’ book,” the author cracked to applause on Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Late Show,” referencing the long-delayed next installment in his epic “A Song of Ice and Fire” fantasy series of novels.

“I have unfortunately a totally addictive personality,” he continued. “I did play video games a long, long time ago. I played games like Railroad Tycoon and Master of Orion and Homeworld and I would get sucked into it.”

“Weeks... months would go by and I’d be sitting there in my red-flanneled bathrobe and ... ‘One more game, one more game,’” Martin added.

Earlier in the show, Martin said he was “making progress” with the highly anticipated book and revealed it was now three-quarters finished.

“I think it’s going to be a very big book,” he told host Stephen Colbert of what could end up being a 1,500-page tome.

