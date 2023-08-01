George R.R. Martin Got Dressed Up To See 'Barbie' — And Sparked A Fiery Debate

George R.R. Martin attends the 2023 Image Film Awards in April. Paras Griffin via Getty Images

George R.R. Martin’s decision to see a movie has some fans coming at him with fire and blood.

On Monday, the author shared a very cute photo of himself donning a pink boa and a pink bow on his hat after seeing “Barbie” with his wife.

“I went to see Barbie with my lovely wife; she said pink is my color. #imkenough,” Martin wrote in the caption.

I went to see Barbie with my lovely wife; she said pink is my color. #imkenough pic.twitter.com/4E0LJMQpmC — George RR Martin (@GRRMspeaking) July 31, 2023

Some fans loved that Martin embraced Barbiecore to see the box-office smash — with some making references to “Game of Thrones,” the HBO hit based on his popular book series “A Song of Ice and Fire.”

Aw, more than kenough! — Amie Adams (@GrlMuskateer) July 31, 2023

I thought you liked Red (as in the red wedding) — Mihir Panchal (@MihirPanchaal) July 31, 2023

His review:



Not enough deaths 🤣 — Sahil Sharma (@sahil_vi) July 31, 2023

The pink wedding 💒. — Gonzalo Cervantes (@gonzacervantes) August 1, 2023

This is the only time I will not comment about TWOW because you do indeed look good in pink — Ryvix (@_Ryvix_) August 1, 2023

Yet others were seeing red because they felt Martin should be spending less time in Barbie Land and more in Westeros.

What about finishing writing Winds of winter, don’t be like Kentaro Miura 😔💔 — Angel Of Mercy ☢🦒🎓 (@Rayan_true) July 31, 2023

What's crazy is after barbie he's gonna go home and not finish the book — ItsReidgd (@ItsReidgd) July 30, 2023

Save your money, finish Winds of Winter instead. — Jim Johnson✝️🐘🏀 (@celticguyva) July 31, 2023

Fans of Martin’s work have been waiting nearly 12 years for “The Winds of Winter,” the next novel in the fantasy series. People are especially eager for the book given that the “Game of Thrones” finale, which aired on HBO in 2019, was a phenomenal disappointment. The plot of the show’s first few seasons was based on Martin’s novels. But the TV series’ creators, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, ran out of source material at the end of the fifth season because Martin hadn’t finished “The Winds of Winter.”

Martin has said that he was largely kept “out of the loop” in the later seasons — resulting in major plotlines that felt rushed and sloppy.

Despite some people’s expectations that Martin chain himself to a desk and finish his book already, many of his fans came to the author’s defense.

"Finish this" "finish that" Let the man enjoy his movie, God — Nabil (@hipaestus) July 31, 2023

please keep doing this kind of thing and never finish that book its gone so long that its funny now. Have a great day sir — Michael 🇮🇪 (@Mick_Boss) July 31, 2023

The way these "fans" respond to waiting for "their" book is next level unhinged. I'm sorry. There are a lot of books in the world. Go read something else. Leave this man alone https://t.co/mvw7iviyPk — Ally Ally Oxen Free (@AllyMalinenko) July 31, 2023

all the ppl in the comments telling him to finish winds of winter like y’all rly want a repeat of season 8 https://t.co/gXZpoEPFpC — danny||twt fan (@denkis_swiffer) July 31, 2023

Martin said last week on his personal blog that he has been making “progress” on “The Winds of Winter.”