George R.R. Martin Got Dressed Up To See 'Barbie' — And Sparked A Fiery Debate

George R.R. Martin’s decision to see a movie has some fans coming at him with fire and blood.
On Monday, the author shared a very cute photo of himself donning a pink boa and a pink bow on his hat after seeing “Barbie” with his wife.
“I went to see Barbie with my lovely wife; she said pink is my color. #imkenough,” Martin wrote in the caption.
Some fans loved that Martin embraced Barbiecore to see the box-office smash — with some making references to “Game of Thrones,” the HBO hit based on his popular book series “A Song of Ice and Fire.”
Yet others were seeing red because they felt Martin should be spending less time in Barbie Land and more in Westeros.
Fans of Martin’s work have been waiting nearly 12 years for “The Winds of Winter,” the next novel in the fantasy series. People are especially eager for the book given that the “Game of Thrones” finale, which aired on HBO in 2019, was a phenomenal disappointment. The plot of the show’s first few seasons was based on Martin’s novels. But the TV series’ creators, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, ran out of source material at the end of the fifth season because Martin hadn’t finished “The Winds of Winter.”
Martin has said that he was largely kept “out of the loop” in the later seasons — resulting in major plotlines that felt rushed and sloppy.
Despite some people’s expectations that Martin chain himself to a desk and finish his book already, many of his fans came to the author’s defense.
Martin said last week on his personal blog that he has been making “progress” on “The Winds of Winter.”
“And, yes, yes, of course, I’ve been working on WINDS OF WINTER. Almost every day. Writing, rewriting, editing, writing some more. Making steady progress. Not as fast as I would like... certainly not as fast as YOU would like… but progress nonetheless.”