George R.R. Martin Confirms He's Safe And Working On 'Game Of Thrones'

While some stars of the “Game of Thrones” TV series have said they’ve tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, author George R.R. Martin wants you to know he’s OK.

In a recent blog post on his Not A Blog, the 71-year-old “Game of Thrones” scribe gave a personal health update.

“For those of you who may be concerned for me personally… yes, I am aware that I am very much in the most vulnerable population, given my age and physical condition,” he wrote. “But I feel fine at the moment, and we are taking all sensible precautions.”

Martin said he was “off by myself in a remote isolated location” and was working on writing his “A Song of Ice and Fire” series.

“Truth be told, I am spending more time in Westeros than in the real world, writing every day,” the author said. “Things are pretty grim in the Seven Kingdoms… but maybe not as grim as they may become here.”

“Game of Thrones” fans have been waiting for Martin’s next book in the series, “The Winds of Winter,” since 2014. At one point, it was thought that Martin would release all the books in his series before the HBO show wrapped up.

But, oh sweet summer child, you just need to look at the Season 8 reviews to know that didn’t happen. The wait for Martin has been so long that even “Jeopardy!” is throwing shade.

Disgruntled book readers aside, the coronavirus outbreak is no joke, despite what some have said, and it’s good to hear that Martin is OK. The author also confirmed that, though his theater the Jean Cocteau Cinema and nonprofit the Stagecoach Foundation are temporarily shutting down due to the crisis, staff members will continue to be paid.

The author finished his blog post saying, “Let us hope we all come through this safe and sound. Stay well, my friends. Better to be safe than sorry.”

A book is coming ... eventually. But that’s not the most important thing right now.