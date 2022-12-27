What's Hot

7th Body Found After Bus Plunged Off Bridge Into River In Spain

The 50 Funniest Tweets From Women This Year

Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Clearance Sale Has Tons Of Good Deals

Russia Says It Shot Down Ukrainian Drone Near Airbase

6 Cool Apps That Won't Just Gather Dust On Your Phone

US To Let MLB Stars Play For Cuba In World Baseball Classic

The Top 10 Trending Recipe Searches Of 2022, According To Google

Russian State TV Hails Lauren Boebert For Refusing To Stand For War Hero Volodymyr Zelensky

14,000 Lose Power After Mysterious Attacks On 3 Utility Stations In Washington State

26 Great Boxing Day Sales To Spend All Of Your Christmas Money

Patrick Star Grills Russell Wilson With Legendary Diss From Bikini Bottom

Steelers' Tribute To 'Immaculate Reception' Icon Gets Unexpected Interruption

U.S. News
CongressRepublicansNew YorkGOPGeorge Santos

GOP's George Santos Admits To Campaign Trail Lies: 'We Do Stupid Things In Life'

“I never claimed to be Jewish. I am Catholic. Because I learned my maternal family had a Jewish background I said I was ‘Jew-ish,’” Santos said.
AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., admitted Monday that he lied about his job experience and college education during his successful campaign for a seat in the U.S. House.

In an interview with the New York Post, Santos said: “My sins here are embellishing my resume. I’m sorry.”

He also told the newspaper: “I campaigned talking about the people’s concerns, not my resume” and added, “I intend to deliver on the promises I made during the campaign.”

The New York Times raised questions last week about the life story that Santos, 34, had presented during his campaign.

The Queens resident had said he had obtained a degree from Baruch College in New York, but the school said that couldn’t be confirmed.

On Monday, Santos acknowledged: “I didn’t graduate from any institution of higher learning. I’m embarrassed and sorry for having embellished my resume.”

He added: “I own up to that. … We do stupid things in life.”

FILE - Santos, who won a seat in Congress in the November election, admitted Monday that he lied about his job experience and college education during his successful campaign.
FILE - Santos, who won a seat in Congress in the November election, admitted Monday that he lied about his job experience and college education during his successful campaign.
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File

Santos had also said he had worked for Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, but neither company could find any records verifying that.

Santos told the Post he had “never worked directly” for either financial firm, saying he had used a “poor choice of words.”

He told the Post that Link Bridge, an investment company where he was a vice president, did business with both.

Another news outlet, the Jewish American site The Forward, had questioned a claim on Santos’ campaign website that his grandparents “fled Jewish persecution in Ukraine, settled in Belgium, and again fled persecution during WWII.”

“I never claimed to be Jewish,” Santos told the Post. “I am Catholic. Because I learned my maternal family had a Jewish background I said I was ‘Jew-ish.’”

Santos first ran for Congress in 2020 and lost. He ran again in 2022 and won in the district that includes some Long Island suburbs and a small part of Queens.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Popular in the Community