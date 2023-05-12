What's Hot

Jenna Bush Hager Tearfully Says She 'Wasn't There' For Hoda Kotb In Emotional Clip

Federal Judge Rules To Smooth Path For Adults 18 To 20 To Buy Handguns

Pandemic-Related Asylum Restrictions Known As Title 42 Expire, Straining U.S. Immigration System

‘RHOM’ Star Guerdy Abraira Says She Has Breast Cancer, Asks Fans For ‘Empowerment’

We Asked Adventureman What Every Traveler Should Know Before Their Next Trip

Paid for by Travelport

Trump Files Notice To Appeal Verdict In E. Jean Carroll Case

Trump’s Unwillingness to Call Putin A War Criminal Underscores GOP Rift

Natalie Portman Thinks Her 'Cringey' Debut Film Did Not Age Well

Whitney Port Spills All The Details On Her Brief 'Text Relationship' With Leo DiCaprio

Jennifer Lopez Reacts To Her Mom Saying She ‘Prayed’ For A Ben Affleck Reunion

Feeling Guilty You Didn't Relish The Baby And Toddler Years? Read This.

Chef Brandon Jew Is Redefining Asian Tradition In The Most Delicious Way

PoliticsGeorge Santos2024 electionsanna kaplan

Rep. George Santos Skewered As ‘A Disgrace’ In Democratic Challenger Ad

“New York deserves better than George Santos," former New York State Sen. Anna Kaplan said in the spot that's gone viral on Twitter.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Former New York State Sen. Anna Kaplan (D) tore into Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) in a new ad that launched her 2024 campaign against the beleaguered, serial liar congressman.

“George Santos is a disgrace,” Kaplan said in the spot, which called out the multiple lies Santos has told about his background, pointed out his extremist policies and highlighted his charging this week on 13 federal counts.

In the video, Kaplan also recounted her own background, detailing how she emigrated to the United States from Iran, without her parents when aged just 13, to avoid persecution for being Jewish, and later ousted the Republican incumbent to flip the New York State Senate to Democratic control.

Watch the video here:

“New York deserves better than George Santos,” Kaplan, who served on the state senate from 2019 to 2022, concluded the spot, which garnered more than 1.2 million views in its first 18 hours on Twitter alone.

On Twitter, Kaplan said that “as a mother, former child refugee, and proud Democrat, I am ready to restore honest leadership in Congress.”

On Wednesday, Santos pleaded not guilty to the slew of charges, including that he pocketed thousands of dollars in campaign donations and received pandemic-related unemployment benefits when he was employed.

Santos has dismissed the allegations as a “witch hunt.”

Go To Homepage
Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community

Close