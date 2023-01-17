New York Republican Calls On Feds To Freeze George Santos' Campaign Funds

Rep. Nick LaLota (R-N.Y.) called for the Department of Justice and Federal Elections Commissions to freeze any campaign assets held by fellow Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) on Sunday.

LaLota pointed to the ongoing maelstrom around Santos’s successful run for office amid revelations he lied about his resume. Santos has admitted he lied about some of his credentials, but said he would remain in office to serve out his two-year term.

There are growing questions about Santos’ campaign finances and concerns he might have flouted federal rules.

“To the extent there is actually any real money in the campaign account of Congressman George Santos, the funds should be immediately frozen,” LaLota said in a statement. “Congressman Santos fraudulently solicited these funds and Santos shouldn’t be allowed to drain his campaign account while multiple authorities investigate the very fraud that induced these contributions.”

LaLota went on to renew his call for Santos to resign from office. He’s one of six House Republicans to do so. He also called for an ethics inquiry into Santos’ conduct.

The Department of Justice and/or Federal Election Commission must act quickly to freeze any funds in the campaign account of Congressman George Santos.



If these agencies require more authority to get it done, I’ll help.



My full statement👇 pic.twitter.com/Zj9ZfTs4gM — Nick LaLota (@nicklalota) January 15, 2023

FEC data shows that most of Santos’ campaign funds have already been spent, noting the congressman has just under $50,000 left in the bank.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Monday he “always had a few questions” about Santos’ resume. But the speaker has largely rebuffed calls to kick him out of Congress.

I was elected to serve the people of #NY03 not the party & politicians, I remain committed to doing that and regret to hear that local officials refuse to work with my office to deliver results to keep our community safe and lower the cost of living.



I will NOT resign! — George Santos (@Santos4Congress) January 11, 2023

Recent reports indicate some members of GOP leadership and top Republican aides were aware of the fabrications in his experience before the 2022 midterm elections.