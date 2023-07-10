Rep. George Santos Likens Himself To Civil Rights Pioneer And… Just Wow

Serial liar Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) raised eyebrows when he likened himself to civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks.

Santos, appearing on conservative talk show host Mike Crispi’s podcast, railed against the criticism he has received since his congressional victory last year when it emerged he’d fabricated multiple stories about his life. Santos also faces federal fraud and money laundering charges, which he denies.

“They come for me, I go right back for them because I think for far too long they’ve gotten away with going along to get along. So no, it’s not going to stay that way anymore,” Santos ranted. “I’m gonna call them out. You want to call me a liar. I’ll call you a sellout.”

Republican George Santos compared himself to Rosa Parks.



Santos: “Mitt Romney …tells me, a Latino gay man, that I shouldn’t sit in the front, that I should be in the back. Well guess what? Rosa Parks didn’t sit in the back and neither I am going to sit in the back.” pic.twitter.com/n9h3nrJE7n — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) July 9, 2023

Santos then reprised his spat with Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address in February told Santos he didn’t belong in the chamber, and certainly not in a front row position.

“I mean Mitt Romney, the man goes to the State of the Union of the United States wearing a Ukraine lapel pin, tells me, a Latino gay man, that I shouldn’t sit in the front and that I should be in the back,” Santos scoffed.

“Well, guess what? Rosa Parks wouldn’t sit in the back and neither am I going to sit in the back,” he added. “That’s just the reality of how it works.”

Critics couldn’t believe Santos’ gall in likening himself to Parks:

