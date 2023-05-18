Rep. George Santos’ Comms Director Reportedly Quits With Dig At Congressman

Serial liar Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) reportedly suffered yet another setback on Wednesday with the resignation of his communications director.

“With respect for my colleagues, the people of New York, and most importantly, myself, I am honored to tender my resignation,” Naysa Woomer wrote in her resignation email, reported Scripps News. “Unfortunately, you never took one point of professional advice given,” she added in a clear dig at Santos.

Also Wednesday, House Republicans swerved from voting on expelling Santos ― who following his 2022 election victory was found to have made up many details about his background ― from Congress.

Last week, Santos was indicted on 13 federal charges, including allegations he pocketed campaign donations. He has denied all the accusations.

He also signed an agreement with public prosecutors in Brazil to avoid prosecution for forging stolen checks.

Woomer joined Santos’ team in January following communications roles at the Massachusetts Department of Revenue and the Massachusetts GOP. Woomer did not immediately reply to HuffPost’s request for comment.