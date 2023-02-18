What's Hot

PoliticsGeorge Santos

George Santos' Response To Book About Him Has Twitter Critics Howling

The serial fabulist Republican's "grift" dig had everyone saying the same thing.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Serial liar Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) faced ridicule after he accused an author who is penning an exposé of him of participating in a “grift.”

Newsday’s Mark Chiusano on Friday announced he was writing “The Fabulist: How George Santos Conned The World” about the first-year congressman who has been found to have fabricated multiple elements of his background.

Santos is also now under investigation over his campaign finances.

Chiusano’s book, according to the publicity, will be “a narrative of continent-spanning grift telling the life story of George Santos and how he was able to use the barely guarded loopholes of US politics to his advantage to become America’s top con man.”

Santos responded to the news in typically belligerent fashion, tweeting he hoped Chiusano “has a great imagination.”

“Wonder what kind of material comes from his latest grift,” he added.

Critics on Twitter were quick to call out Santos’ reply:

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

