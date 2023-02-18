George Santos' Response To Book About Him Has Twitter Critics Howling

Serial liar Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) faced ridicule after he accused an author who is penning an exposé of him of participating in a “grift.”

Newsday’s Mark Chiusano on Friday announced he was writing “The Fabulist: How George Santos Conned The World” about the first-year congressman who has been found to have fabricated multiple elements of his background.

Advertisement

Santos is also now under investigation over his campaign finances.

Chiusano’s book, according to the publicity, will be “a narrative of continent-spanning grift telling the life story of George Santos and how he was able to use the barely guarded loopholes of US politics to his advantage to become America’s top con man.”

Santos responded to the news in typically belligerent fashion, tweeting he hoped Chiusano “has a great imagination.”

“Wonder what kind of material comes from his latest grift,” he added.

I’m really hopeful that the reporter I’ve had blocked for over a year, @mjchiusano has a great imagination.



Wonder what kind of material comes from his latest grift https://t.co/iCg2k8dj7y — George Santos (@Santos4Congress) February 18, 2023

Critics on Twitter were quick to call out Santos’ reply:

I know what the title should be: Fiction — the truth about a man who never tells it. — Dan Hill (@hillimpact) February 18, 2023

Advertisement

Wait are you accusing someone else of making something up?!? pic.twitter.com/V1seVClEfh — Ethan Sacks (@ethanjsacks) February 18, 2023

You could teach a master class on grifting, you shameless liar. — Chamath Palihapitiya's burner (parody) (@ChamathWarriors) February 18, 2023

You are a walking grift. — #AsANeedle (@MsShenanigans) February 18, 2023

you don’t need an imagination with court documents and FEC reports — Marisa Kabas (@MarisaKabas) February 18, 2023

I could not have written a better parody tweet than that George. — George Santos’ PR (pArOdY) (@riz_6) February 18, 2023

Advertisement

His grift???? — Maraboubou (@MsMaraboubou) February 18, 2023

“I wonder what kind of material comes from his latest grift” pic.twitter.com/5WCSwRcHgg — Sally Turner (@SallyfromDE) February 18, 2023