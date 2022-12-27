George Santos Questioned Dem Challenger's Honesty In Now-Awkward Old Debate Clip

Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) recently owned up to lies he spread about his past during his congressional campaign ― which means it’s now a bit ironic to look back at the moment in October when he grilled his Democratic opponent over whether he was “honest” on the campaign trail. (You can watch the moment at the 2:30 mark in the video below.)

Santos, who defeated Democratic candidate Robert Zimmerman in November, admitted to “embellishing” his resume on Monday after a report in The New York Times questioned aspects of his past, including his educational background and work history.

The controversy comes two months after the resume-revising Republican called into question Zimmerman’s own record on truth-telling during a debate question on the Jan. 6 committee and the panel’s blame of former President Donald Trump for his involvement in events around the Capitol riot.

He said Santos further suggested his 2020 election loss to Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.) was the result of fraud.

Zimmerman’s slam of Santos was enough for the Republican to go after his honesty.

“Robert, I never once... I conceded to Tom Suozzi two days after the absentee ballots were open,” said Santos, who waited two weeks after Election Day to concede to Suozzi in 2020.