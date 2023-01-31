George Santos Steps Down From House Committees

Rep. George Santos, the New York Republican whose falsehoods about his background have drawn interest from both prosecutors and late night comedians, has stepped down from the House committees he was on, according to various reports.

Santos announced the move at the House Republicans’ weekly party meeting Tuesday morning, tweeted PunchBowl News’ Jake Sherman.

🚨BREAKING — GEORGE SANTOS tells House Republicans he will recuse himself from sitting on committees.



Just happened in closed GOP meeting. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 31, 2023

“He just felt like there was so much drama really over the situation, and especially what we’re doing to work to remove [Rep.] Ilhan Omar [D-Minn.] from the foreign affairs committee,” said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), according to CNN’s Manu Raju.

Santos was appointed to two of the lowest-profile House committees, the Science, Space and Technology panel and the Small Business Committee.

The news comes only days after the Department of Justice had signaled it was likely pursuing a criminal investigation of Santos by asking the Federal Election Commission to hold off on its own probe. Mother Jones magazine has reported the names or addresses of more than a dozen of Santos’ biggest listed campaign donors could not be confirmed.

