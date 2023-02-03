Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), the lawmaker accused of pretending he was descended from Holocaust survivors to help get elected, was ridiculed online after he gave a House floor speech about his support for the Jewish community.

“Today I rise to congratulate my colleagues on voting to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee,” Santos said Thursday, following the party-line vote for a resolution booting the Minnesota Democrat from the committee and condemning past comments that were critical of Israel.

Advertisement

“The passage of H.R. 76 sends a strong message that we support Israel and the Jewish community,” he added. “I urge the 118th Congress to now stand together, proudly upholding every single American, no matter race, pedigree, religion nor creed, as any less American than their neighbor ― that Jewish Americans are patriotic Americans and that we all have a role fighting bigotry and antisemitism in our country.”

After winning his election in November, Santos addressed a Republican Jewish Coalition summit in Las Vegas after having identified himself as a “proud American Jew” in materials shared with Jewish groups during his campaign. He had also claimed his grandparents were Jewish refugees who survived the Holocaust by fleeing Ukraine.

But, as reports broke that he had fabricated large swaths of his work and education history, he was questioned, too, about his religion and heritage.

“I never claimed to be Jewish,” he insisted to the New York Post in December. “I am Catholic. Because I learned my maternal family had a Jewish background, I said I was ‘Jew-ish.’”

Advertisement

Several news outlets found evidence that his grandparents were actually born in Brazil. He was condemned by Jewish groups, including the Republican Jewish Coalition, which said he had “deceived” them.

His spiel Thursday, as a result, didn’t appear to hold much water:

You lied that you were Jewish, used a fake Jewish-sounding last name and said, "Oh well, the Jews will give more if you're a Jew," and made up that your family survived the Holocaust, you ghoul. @Santos4Congress https://t.co/zFalXtHi3Y — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) February 2, 2023

The nerve. The pure, unadulterated nerve would be admirable if it weren't so aggravating. Launch this dude into the sun. https://t.co/t7C8ZSgBqu — Danny O'Neil (@dannyoneil) February 2, 2023

The Jew-ish community, per Santos. — Katie S. Phang (@KatiePhang) February 2, 2023

shamelessness is their superpower — Asa Somers (@AsaSomers) February 2, 2023

Advertisement

This man is a living, walking insult to any person of faith. He lied about his religious identity for political gain.



The sheer, unabashed hypocrisy of MAGA republicans is an embarrassment to all Americans.



For these grifters and extremists, honesty and service are punchlines https://t.co/BIzLogcIfH — It's Pete. Hi. I'm the Problem, it's Pete. (@PeterLucier) February 2, 2023

I don’t wanna hear jack about “supporting the Jewish community” from the guy who lied about his grandparents being in the Holocaust.



We don’t want you George/Anthony! https://t.co/wVtzHqVKXO — Matthew Rein (@MatthewARein) February 2, 2023

Santos getting up and speaking on the House floor like he's a normal member of Congress will never not be deeply weird https://t.co/Y9AhBURMIE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 2, 2023

Santos, who pretended to be Jewish to win office, claims that removing Omar was a show of support for "the Jewish community," but actual Jews voted against removal 19 to 2.https://t.co/c46aqylgdihttps://t.co/Wx1xjiA2qm https://t.co/eyB4dDZHyq — Eric Columbus (@EricColumbus) February 2, 2023

Advertisement

This is actually a great example of how seriously Republicans take the threat of rising antisemitism, white nationalism and ethnic hatred. https://t.co/nfHlrLDI5P — Max Berger (@maxberger) February 2, 2023

George Santos — a whole entire liar and scammer who lied about being "Jew-ish" — has a lot of nerve...and no shame. https://t.co/AC5IwtIMaI — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) February 2, 2023