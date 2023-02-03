What's Hot

Jessica Simpson Hints At A-List Actor She Had Fling With Behind His Girlfriend's Back

Josh Duhamel Defends Former Female Co-Star Who Unfairly Got A ‘Bad Rap’

Eva Green Defends Private Messages In Court Describing Film Crew As 'S**tty Peasants'

Serena Williams Breaks Silence On Will Smith's Oscars Slap

Kevin McCarthy Backs Officer Who Shot Ashli Babbitt, Ignores Rep. Greene’s ‘Murder’ Claim

Texas Republicans See Attacking Trans Kids As Political Win

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Defends Ilhan Omar As Republicans Kick Her Off House Committee

Judge Gives Go-Ahead For Wrongful Death Suit Against Kyle Rittenhouse

Sens. Cruz, Manchin Team Up To Fight A Non-Existent Gas Stove Ban

Netflix Lays Out Plan For Password-Sharing Crackdown

Portia De Rossi Celebrated Turning 50 By Renewing Her Vows With Ellen DeGeneres

Iowa Care Home Fined After Sending Woman To Funeral Home Who Was Still Alive

Politicsilhan omarGeorge Santosjewish community

'You Ghoul': George Santos Roasted Over Shameless Speech About Jewish Community

The freshman Republican lawmaker, who famously claimed to be "Jew-ish," denounced antisemitism on the House floor.
Josephine Harvey

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), the lawmaker accused of pretending he was descended from Holocaust survivors to help get elected, was ridiculed online after he gave a House floor speech about his support for the Jewish community.

“Today I rise to congratulate my colleagues on voting to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee,” Santos said Thursday, following the party-line vote for a resolution booting the Minnesota Democrat from the committee and condemning past comments that were critical of Israel.

“The passage of H.R. 76 sends a strong message that we support Israel and the Jewish community,” he added. “I urge the 118th Congress to now stand together, proudly upholding every single American, no matter race, pedigree, religion nor creed, as any less American than their neighbor ― that Jewish Americans are patriotic Americans and that we all have a role fighting bigotry and antisemitism in our country.”

After winning his election in November, Santos addressed a Republican Jewish Coalition summit in Las Vegas after having identified himself as a “proud American Jew” in materials shared with Jewish groups during his campaign. He had also claimed his grandparents were Jewish refugees who survived the Holocaust by fleeing Ukraine.

But, as reports broke that he had fabricated large swaths of his work and education history, he was questioned, too, about his religion and heritage.

“I never claimed to be Jewish,” he insisted to the New York Post in December. “I am Catholic. Because I learned my maternal family had a Jewish background, I said I was ‘Jew-ish.’”

Several news outlets found evidence that his grandparents were actually born in Brazil. He was condemned by Jewish groups, including the Republican Jewish Coalition, which said he had “deceived” them.

His spiel Thursday, as a result, didn’t appear to hold much water:

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Josephine Harvey - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community