Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), the lawmaker accused of pretending he was descended from Holocaust survivors to help get elected, was ridiculed online after he gave a House floor speech about his support for the Jewish community.
“Today I rise to congratulate my colleagues on voting to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee,” Santos said Thursday, following the party-line vote for a resolution booting the Minnesota Democrat from the committee and condemning past comments that were critical of Israel.
“The passage of H.R. 76 sends a strong message that we support Israel and the Jewish community,” he added. “I urge the 118th Congress to now stand together, proudly upholding every single American, no matter race, pedigree, religion nor creed, as any less American than their neighbor ― that Jewish Americans are patriotic Americans and that we all have a role fighting bigotry and antisemitism in our country.”
After winning his election in November, Santos addressed a Republican Jewish Coalition summit in Las Vegas after having identified himself as a “proud American Jew” in materials shared with Jewish groups during his campaign. He had also claimed his grandparents were Jewish refugees who survived the Holocaust by fleeing Ukraine.
But, as reports broke that he had fabricated large swaths of his work and education history, he was questioned, too, about his religion and heritage.
“I never claimed to be Jewish,” he insisted to the New York Post in December. “I am Catholic. Because I learned my maternal family had a Jewish background, I said I was ‘Jew-ish.’”
Several news outlets found evidence that his grandparents were actually born in Brazil. He was condemned by Jewish groups, including the Republican Jewish Coalition, which said he had “deceived” them.
His spiel Thursday, as a result, didn’t appear to hold much water: