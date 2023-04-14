What's Hot

PoliticsGeorge Santos

George Santos Called Biden A Liar, And Guess How Twitter Users Responded

"To be fair, you have crammed more than [an] entire lifetime of lies into one bid for election," one person noted.
David Moye

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

It’s been evident for months that Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) is “truth-challenged,” but his sense of irony doesn’t appear to be all that great either.

On Friday, Santos posted a tweet accusing President Joe Biden of lying, even though he’s probably not the guy best suited to deliver that particular critique.

Santos’ tweet started by attacking Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old Massachusetts Air National Guard member accused of leaking documents pertaining to the Ukraine war. Then, mid-tweet, Santos pivoted to some anti-Biden red meat for the base.

“Jake Teixeira’s actions irreparably compromised National Security & he must be held accountable,” Santos wrote. “Biden has lied to the American people for 40+ years costing us lives & tax payer dollars. Biden has FAILED to protect American interests here or abroad without accountability.”

It’s certainly within Santos’ rights to critique the president. But one has to wonder how much the criticism will sting Biden, coming as it does from a person who falsely claimed he went to an elite New York private school, got a master’s degree in business and worked at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup.

Not surprisingly, many Twitter users mocked the congressman’s tweet.

In response to one person’s pointed tweet, Santos doubled down on his Biden-bashing.

Of course, that only inspired new heights of snarky comments.

