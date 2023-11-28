George Santos Might Actually Get Booted From Congress This Week

The question of whether the serial fabricator Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) should be expelled from the House will once again be put to its members after a Democratic lawmaker moved to force a vote.
Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) introduced a privileged resolution on Santos’ removal Tuesday, meaning the chamber needs to vote on it within two days.
Santos survived two earlier attempts to remove him from office this year — once in May, when members voted to refer the matter to the House ethics committee, and once again in early November, after federal prosecutors expanded the list of criminal charges against him.
The House ethics committee has since come back with a damning report accusing Santos of filing false reports with the Federal Election Commission and spending campaign funds on luxuries for himself, such as Botox treatments.
That may change the balance of votes, as some members appeared to be waiting for more evidence.
It was the Republican chair of the ethics committee, Mississippi Rep. Michael Guest, who first introduced a resolution to expel Santos after the report was made public, although his measure did not compel immediate action.
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-N.Y.) said after voting against expelling Santos the last time that he wanted to wait for “adverse ethics findings” or until Santos was convicted of a crime. The New York Times also reported earlier this month that “dozens” of lawmakers indicated they viewed the report to be the final straw.
Santos has remained defiant, saying as recently as Friday that he has no plans to resign and would defend himself “to the end of time.”
He acknowledged, however, that his House colleagues would probably vote to remove him from office.
Santos is expected to give a press conference Thursday at 8 a.m. ET.