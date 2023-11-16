George Santos Ethics Report Is Bad For His Career, Great For Social Media Snark

Although the House Ethics Committee report on Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) is terrible for his political career, there were others who actually benefited.
Mainly the people who make snarky comments on social media.
The report, which describes “a complex web of unlawful activity involving Representative Santos’ campaign, personal, and business finances,” was damning enough that the controversial congressman announced Thursday he would not run for reelection, despite his insistence that the findings are “biased.”
The report, among other accusations, says that Santos “blatantly stole” from his campaign and used the funds to pay for Botox, OnlyFans subscriptions and designer items from Hermes.
The report itself is no joke, with its investigative material going to the Department of Justice, but it gave people on X, formerly known as Twitter, a few of laughs at the expense of Santos, who was already the subject of ridicule over his penchant for telling whoppers.