George Santos Ethics Report Is Bad For His Career, Great For Social Media Snark

Although the House Ethics Committee report on Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) is terrible for his political career, there were others who actually benefited.

Mainly the people who make snarky comments on social media.

The report, which describes “a complex web of unlawful activity involving Representative Santos’ campaign, personal, and business finances,” was damning enough that the controversial congressman announced Thursday he would not run for reelection, despite his insistence that the findings are “biased.”

The report, among other accusations, says that Santos “blatantly stole” from his campaign and used the funds to pay for Botox, OnlyFans subscriptions and designer items from Hermes.

The report itself is no joke, with its investigative material going to the Department of Justice, but it gave people on X, formerly known as Twitter, a few of laughs at the expense of Santos, who was already the subject of ridicule over his penchant for telling whoppers.

Omg. Here’s George Santos in an interview in March laughing that he “just discovered what Only Fans is three weeks ago.”



His bank records show he used campaign funds on OnlyFans four months earlier. pic.twitter.com/TDjAYz922c — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) November 16, 2023

george santos when his campaign donors ask what he spent the money on pic.twitter.com/3iWfDFGSdV — matt (@mattxiv) November 16, 2023

I’m sorry but paying for gay porn with Republican contributions is a next-level, once-in-a-lifetime STUNT. Unfortunately, she remains mother bitch diva supreme. — RKK (@rkktweets) November 16, 2023

Not gonna lie. If they brought back Hollywood Squares and George Santos was the center square, I'd watch. — Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) November 16, 2023

George Santos using $25,000 in campaign funds to pay for random OnlyFans accounts and buy an Hermes bag for himself is unfortunately extremely iconic https://t.co/xoNgLEmOSA pic.twitter.com/dDeMhvqhOJ — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) November 16, 2023

I can’t stay silent. we can’t stay silent. he’s being persecuted for Crimes of Divahood….if they’re coming for him they’re coming for all of us. https://t.co/nS8mZtbOuh — nolan (@anxiousdeluxe) November 16, 2023

george santos has the only job in america where it's legal to do insider trading, but he decided to do the grift that's basically just "spoiled teenager steals their parent's credit card" lol. I find him amusing but he is simply too stupid to be in charge of anything — america's lounge singer (@KrangTNelson) November 16, 2023

