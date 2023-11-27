MSNBC Panelists Can't Keep Straight Faces Over Wild New George Santos Quotes

MSNBC host Katie Phang and her guests were openly amused as they analyzed statements from Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) about his looming expulsion from Congress.
Santos, the federally-indicted lawmaker who fabricated much of his background and allegedly used campaign funds for Botox and luxury items, played the victim in a three-hour interview with a conservative podcaster on Friday. He said he expects to be expelled by his colleagues, but will wear it like a “badge of honor.”
“I was, as we joke around a lot in my circles, we’re like ‘oh my god, you were the ‘It girl.’ Everybody wanted you,” Santos said. “Until nobody wanted me.”
He also claimed Congress has “felons galore” and declared himself “the Mary Magdalene of United States Congress.”
On “The Katie Phang Show” Sunday, Phang read excerpts from Santos’ “absurdly defiant” interview, asking for commentary from Jennifer Rubin, a conservative columnist for the Washington Post, and Juanita Tolliver, an MSNBC political analyst and podcast host for the progressive Crooked Media network.
See their reactions to the quotes below:
After a bout of laughter, Tolliver said she believes there’s “absolutely not” a chance Santos survives the vote for his expulsion, which will likely be held this week.
“I do question him ever being in ‘It girl.’ I don’t think he ever checked that box within the Republican Party, he was merely the extra vote,” she said, referring to the GOP’s slim majority in the House.
“But the reality is that George Santos has caused even more shame to come to the Republican Party than someone like Marjorie Taylor Greene, and that’s really, really shocking,” she added.
Phang had also asked Rubin what it says about the GOP that they’re seeking to oust Santos, but willing to keep extremist Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).
“I think it shows that it’s ideology and MAGA subservience above all,” Rubin said. “No matter what you’ve done, so long as you’re a devoted MAGA person and pay homage to Donald Trump, you can stay. However, if you’re an embarrassment and kind of non-supporter or a lukewarm supporter, or doing nothing for the cause, off you go.”
The Republican chairman of the House ethics committee, Rep. Michael Guest (Miss.), filed a resolution for Santos’ expulsion earlier this month after the release of a damning ethics committee report accusing the New York Republican of using thousands of dollars of campaign funds on personal luxuries.
Santos is also the subject of a 23-count federal indictment for conspiracy, credit card fraud and other alleged crimes tied to misuse of campaign funds and lying in reports.