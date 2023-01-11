What's Hot

PoliticsGeorge Santos

George Santos’ Local GOP Teases ‘Major Announcement’ About ‘Disgraced’ Congressman

Nassau County GOP vowed to “deliver the strongest statement yet" regarding its position on the controversial newly-elected lawmaker.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Newly-elected Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) will be the subject of a “major announcement” from his local Republican Party on Wednesday.

Elected officials, candidates and party officials from Nassau County GOP will come together at their HQ to make the “major announcement” about the “disgraced” congressman, per a press release from the organization that Semafor’s Kadia Goba flagged Tuesday.

They will “deliver the strongest statement yet regarding the Nassau GOP’s position on Santos,” the statement added.

Nassau County GOP endorsed Santos before it emerged he had made up multiple details about his background.

Committee chair Joseph Cairo said last month he was “deeply disappointed” by the revelations, slamming Santos for breaking “the public trust by making serious misstatements regarding his background, experience and education, among other issues.”

Last week, Santos was slammed by his predecessor, former Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.), as “a con man.” In a withering op-ed for The New York Times, Suozzi said he’d “lost track of how many evasions and lies Mr. Santos has told about himself, his finances and his history and relationship with our stretch of Long Island and northeastern Queens.”

While the details of the Nassau County GOP’s upcoming announcement remain unknown, political strategist Mike Dawidziak suggested Santos would face calls to quit the role — which he was only formally sworn into last week.

“They’ve said pretty much everything else, they’ve said they won’t support him in two years,” said Dawidziak, per the Associated Press. “So if this is a major announcement it seems like the only thing left for them to say is to call on him to resign.”

