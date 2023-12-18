George Santos’ Latest Money-Making Stunt Has Critics Saying... No, No, No

All ousted Rep. George Santos wants for Christmas is… $500 in exchange for a personalized video message on the Cameo platform which he’ll deliver while dressed as Santa Santos Claus.
The Republican former lawmaker unveiled his latest money-making venture in a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday. “Hey y’all, it’s Santos Claus,” he said, dressed as Father Christmas.
Santos, who is no stranger to an embellished resume, boasted about being “the OG, original, sassiest person in the world.”
“Actually, the OG Claus,” he continued. “I don’t care what you say, I don’t know about no Santa.”
“This is all about Santos Claus,” Santos added. “So if you’re looking for a sassy, awesome Christmas message from yours truly. Make sure you don’t miss out. Limited time only. Bye.”
Santos was removed from Congress earlier this month after an ethics investigation found he’d used campaign funds on Botox, content on the Only Fans platform and more. He also faces 23 criminal charges.
Following his election last year, it emerged that he’d fabricated multiple parts of his life story — including one about being a star volleyball player.
Since leaving his lawmaker role, Santos claims to have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars by hawking videos on Cameo.
Late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel, Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) and former New York Assistant Attorney General Tristan Snell have all paid Santos for clips that they’ve then used to troll others.