Serial liar Rep. George Santos’ (R-N.Y.) hometown newspaper hit the controversial freshman congressman with a stinging front page on Thursday.

After Santos was arraigned on 13 federal counts relating to fraud and money laundering, the New York Daily News responded with this cover:

LIAR UNDER FED FIRE

The tabloid published a photograph of Santos leaving a Long Island courthouse next to someone carrying a sign bearing the single word, “LIES.”

“Liar Under Fed Fire,” read the main headline.

Santos on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to the charges, which included accusations he pocketed $25,000 in campaign donations for himself and received pandemic-related unemployment benefits while earning a $120,000 salary.

The congressman, who following his 2022 election victory was found to have made up multiple claims about his background, dismissed the allegations as a “witch hunt” and vowed to continue his bid for reelection next year.