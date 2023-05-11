What's Hot

Mandy Patinkin Goes Full Inigo Montoya On The Writers Strike Picket Line

Meg Ryan Made A Public Appearance — And The Internet’s Response Was Sadly Predictable

Lily Collins' Engagement And Wedding Rings Stolen From Luxury Spa

Selena Gomez, Kidney Donor Francia Raisa May Have Fallen Out Because Of Alcohol

Hakeem Jeffries Torches Trump Republicans By Naming Their 3 Basic Pillars

Trump Doubles Down On His Jan. 6 Lies, Won’t Apologize To Pence At CNN Town Hall

‘Shameful’ And A ‘Disaster’: CNN Blasted After Lie-Filled Trump Town Hall

Jennifer Garner Reveals The Reason She Had A Hard Time Peeing On ‘Daredevil’ Set

Trump Says GOP Should Cause Economic Default Unless There Are 'Massive Cuts'

Kevin McCarthy Says He Won’t Support Reelection Of George Santos

How To Help De-Escalate Bad Situations When You're In Public

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Says Jordan Neely Chokehold ‘Never Should Have Happened’

PoliticsGeorge SantosNew York Daily News

New York Daily News Hits Rep. George Santos With Damning Cover

The controversial congressman's hometown newspaper illustrated the news of his arrest with a blistering front page image.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Serial liar Rep. George Santos’ (R-N.Y.) hometown newspaper hit the controversial freshman congressman with a stinging front page on Thursday.

After Santos was arraigned on 13 federal counts relating to fraud and money laundering, the New York Daily News responded with this cover:

The tabloid published a photograph of Santos leaving a Long Island courthouse next to someone carrying a sign bearing the single word, “LIES.”

“Liar Under Fed Fire,” read the main headline.

Santos on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to the charges, which included accusations he pocketed $25,000 in campaign donations for himself and received pandemic-related unemployment benefits while earning a $120,000 salary.

The congressman, who following his 2022 election victory was found to have made up multiple claims about his background, dismissed the allegations as a “witch hunt” and vowed to continue his bid for reelection next year.

Go To Homepage
Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community