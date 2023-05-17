Rep. George Santos Ticks Off Twitter Users With Parasite Warning

Republican Rep. George Santos’ PSA about ticks got mockingly flipped back on the New York congressman on Twitter.
On Monday, serial fabulist Santos cautioned constituents that “tick season is here” and linked to a Newsday story about the blood-sucking parasites.
The warning was sound. Ticks can transmit various diseases.
But tweeters still feasted on the post, given Santos’ not guilty plea last week to 13 federal charges, including allegations he pocketed campaign cash and received unemployment benefit he wasn’t entitled to, and his agreement with public prosecutors in Brazil which saw him avoid prosecution for forging stolen checks in 2008.
