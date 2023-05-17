Rep. George Santos Ticks Off Twitter Users With Parasite Warning

On Monday, serial fabulist Santos cautioned constituents that “tick season is here” and linked to a Newsday story about the blood-sucking parasites.

PSA: Tick Season is here! Warm winters make for aggressive tick seasons, so make sure you and your family are protected. Learn more here: https://t.co/II82rNP0HA

But tweeters still feasted on the post, given Santos’ not guilty plea last week to 13 federal charges, including allegations he pocketed campaign cash and received unemployment benefit he wasn’t entitled to, and his agreement with public prosecutors in Brazil which saw him avoid prosecution for forging stolen checks in 2008.