PoliticsGeorge Santos

George Santos Announces Reelection Bid And Gets Snark, Not Support

The "truth-challenged" congressman previously said he would not run for reelection.
David Moye

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) made it official on Monday: He’s running for reelection despite previous claims that he wouldn’t.

The notoriously “truth-challenged” congressman announced the bid on Twitter, promising to ”[Take back] our country and [restore] greatness back to New York,” even though most of his constituents say they want him to resign, according to New York Magazine.

Considering that Santos admitted to lying about, among other things, going to an elite New York private school, getting a master’s degree in business and working at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, it’s no wonder that many Twitter users felt the best response was mockery — full-on mockery.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

