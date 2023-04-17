George Santos Announces Reelection Bid And Gets Snark, Not Support

The notoriously “truth-challenged” congressman announced the bid on Twitter, promising to ”[Take back] our country and [restore] greatness back to New York,” even though most of his constituents say they want him to resign, according to New York Magazine.

🚨ANNOUNCEMENT: I am proudly announcing my bid for re-election for #NY03 . This is about TAKING BACK our country and restoring greatness back to New York.🇺🇸 To support donate here:👇🏽 https://t.co/BH2nGK54vp pic.twitter.com/LGJdPcsyP6

Considering that Santos admitted to lying about, among other things, going to an elite New York private school, getting a master’s degree in business and working at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, it’s no wonder that many Twitter users felt the best response was mockery — full-on mockery.