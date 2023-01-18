What's Hot

Channing Tatum Reflects On Split From Jenna Dewan: It Was ‘Exactly What I Needed’

Veteran Says George Santos Used Him And His Dying Dog For A Fundraising Scam

Failed New Mexico GOP Candidate Visited Homes Of Democrats Before Shootings: Report

Passenger's Video Captures Last Moments Before Nepal Crash

Jenna Ortega Catches Herself Accidentally Saying A Crappy Word In Interview

Davos Organizers: Musk Wasn't Invited Despite What He Says

We Should All Be Paying Attention To The San Francisco Reparations Proposal

This Shocking Documentary Is A Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert’s World Economic Forum Vow Has Critics Saying The Same Thing

BBC Apologizes For Porn Noises Heard During Soccer Game

This Historical Drama Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Tia Mowry Pokes Fun At The 1 Question She Gets Asked 'Every Day'

PoliticsAnderson CooperGeorge Santos

GOP Rep. George Santos' Ex-Roomie Stuns Anderson Cooper With Wild Claim

“You have to love the irony. And the audacity, quite frankly," Gregory Morey-Parker told the CNN anchor.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

CNN’s Anderson Cooper struggled to contain his surprise at an anecdote from a former roommate of scandal-engulfed Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.).

Gregory Morey-Parker alleged Santos stole a Burberry scarf that was gifted to him by his best friend on the anniversary of his grandfather’s death.

As Morey-Parker talked with Cooper about the alleged theft, the network aired footage of Santos talking at Donald Trump’s “Stop The Steal” rally in Washington in January 2021.

“I understand he was actually wearing something he took from you at a pre-January 6th rally in Washington? Is that the scarf?” Cooper asked Morey-Parker in a video posted online by Mediaite.

“Yes. If you can believe this,” he responded.

“Wait a minute! He’s wearing the scarf?” asked an incredulous Cooper.

“A stolen scarf to a steal-the-election rally,” Morey-Parker replied. “You have to love the irony. And the audacity, quite frankly.”

Morey-Parker made the same claim about the scarf during an interview with CNN’s Don Lemon, during which he also said he never knew Santos by the name he is now going by in Congress.

Santos has been found to have fabricated multiple claims he made about his background and is under investigation over his campaign finances. He has not commented on the scarf-stealing allegation.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community