What's Hot

Gun Lobbyist Says Child Shooting Death Stats Would Be Lower 'If You Remove Black Males'

Harrison Ford Has A Mic-Drop Response To Suggestion That He Has Social Anxiety

Doug Mastriano Makes Dan Cox, QAnon-Sympathizing Insurrectionist, Chief Of Staff

GOP Sen. Mitt Romney Defends Biden's Actions On Chinese Balloon

Surprising Cause Of Death Revealed For 37-Year-Old ABC News Producer

Trump Declares There's Only One Good Thing About Super Bowl Halftime Queen Rihanna

Kristen Bell On Why She Tells Her Kids That 'Daddy Is An Addict' And In Recovery

Brett Favre Sues Ex-NFL Players Shannon Sharpe, Pat McAfee In Defamation Case

Sen. John Fetterman Remains In Hospital; MRI Rules Out Stroke

Ticked-Off Tennis Star Smashes One Racket, And Another, And...

Donald Trump Regains Access To Facebook, Instagram Accounts: Reports

Reese Witherspoon Once Saved The Day For Passengers During An In-Flight Mishap

PoliticsGeorge SantosNewsmax

George Santos Hilariously Self-Owns In The Simplest Way Possible

The lying lawmaker gets tripped up in his own words.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) managed to insult both his voters and himself at the same time on Thursday night.

Santos, who has been busted in dozens of lies and is facing both investigations and calls to resign, was asked on Newsmax about allegations over his campaign finances.

He slipped up at least twice in his reply.

First, he referred to a company he “founded in 2001,” which is when he would have been 13 (he likely meant 2021, which is when Devolder Organization was actually founded).

And second, he insulted himself and his voters.

“Having somebody like me come and represent other people who are just like me: simple-minded folks who come from absolutely nothing and have a voice in Congress,” he said:

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Popular in the Community