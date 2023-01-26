Constituents of serial liar Rep. George Santos’ (R-N.Y.) give the most ridiculous reasons for continuing to back him in a spoof video released by “The Daily Show.”
The Comedy Central program asked (fake) voters why they still support the first-year congressman, who’s been found to have fabricated multiple details about his background and is now facing investigations into his campaign finances.
Their answers are more fictitious than the first-year congressman’s back story.
Watch the video here: