What's Hot

Facebook And Instagram Cave, Reinstate Donald Trump

Apple Martin Is Gwyneth Paltrow's Lookalike In Paris Fashion Week Debut

Cindy Crawford's Daughter Kaia Gerber 'Won't Deny' Her Privilege In Hollywood

Biden Reinstates Logging Ban In America’s Largest National Forest

21 Things Parents Swore They'd Never Do (And Totally Did Anyway)

A&W Announces 'Polarizing' Bear Mascot Will Wear Pants In Hilarious Troll

Adam Scott Confronts Rider Strong About Awkward Interaction On ‘Boy Meets World’ Set

Tom Brady Admits To Dirty Tactic But Objects To Getting Fined For It

School Staff Warned 6-Year-Old Had A Gun 3 Times Before He Shot Teacher, Lawyer Says

'Till' Director Chinonye Chukwu Calls Out Misogyny And Racism After Oscars Snub

Marilyn Manson, Actor Esme Bianco Settle Sex Abuse Lawsuit

Here's What's Coming To Netflix In February

Entertainment the daily showGeorge Santos

George Santos’ Constituents Are As Bad As Him In ‘Daily Show’ Spoof

Their ridiculous reasons for backing the serial liar congressman are something.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Constituents of serial liar Rep. George Santos’ (R-N.Y.) give the most ridiculous reasons for continuing to back him in a spoof video released by “The Daily Show.”

The Comedy Central program asked (fake) voters why they still support the first-year congressman, who’s been found to have fabricated multiple details about his background and is now facing investigations into his campaign finances.

Their answers are more fictitious than the first-year congressman’s back story.

Watch the video here:

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community