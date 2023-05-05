What's Hot

PoliticsStar WarsGeorge Santos

The Farce Is Strong With Rep. George Santos’ ‘Star Wars Day’ Tweet

The serial fabulist Republican tried celebrating "Star Wars Day" on Twitter and backfired, it did.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) jumped on board the so-called “Star Wars Day” bandwagon on Thursday, May 4 when he tweeted: “May the fourth be with you.”

The serial fabulist’s take on the movie franchise’s “may the Force be with you” catchphrase ― which many, many people share online each year ― drew instant ridicule from commenters, who mockingly thanked the lying lawmaker for writing, directing and starring in the hit franchise.

“May the truth be with you,” responded one Twitter user.

Added another: “The fraud is strong with this one.”

Santos was widely condemned following his 2022 election victory after it emerged he had fabricated many parts of his background.

Last month, he announced he would run for reelection in 2024, despite calls to resign from his own local party leadership.

