What's Hot

Biden's State Of The Union Speech Shows This Isn't Your Father's Democratic Party

Jonah Hill And Lauren London's 'You People' Kiss Was CGI, According To Costar

China Says Will 'Safeguard Interests' Over Balloon Shootdown

George Santos Constituents Travel To Washington To Call For House Expulsion

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Goes Heavy On Far-Right Grievances In State Of The Union Response

Harry Styles' Dancers Blame Tech Mishap For Chaotic Grammys Performance

NBA Star Kyrie Irving Deletes Apology For Sharing Antisemitic Film

Photos Show Navy Recovering Chinese Balloon Shot Down Over South Carolina

'Daily Show' Guest Host Chelsea Handler Burns 'Whiny Little B***h' Tucker Carlson

Joe Biden Takes Aim At Two Of The Biggest Killers Of Americans

Aaron Rodgers Will Take 'Darkness Retreat' Before Contemplating Retirement

Eddie Izzard Recalls How She Shot Down A Heckler With 1 Tiny Word

PoliticsJoe Biden State of the UnionGeorge Santos

George Santos Said Biden SOTU Was ‘Gaslighting’ And You Know What Happened Next

Critics took the serial fabulist Republican's four-word review and threw it right back at him.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Serial fabulist Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) appeared to evoke the TV show “Pose” with his four-word review of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday.

“SOTU category is: GASLIGHTING!” the lawmaker wrote on Twitter.

It left critics in disbelief, given how since Santos’ election he has been found to have fabricated multiple claims about his background and is under investigation for his campaign finances.

Santos had a frosty exchange with Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) before Biden’s address.

Last week, Santos stepped down from the two House committees he’d been appointed to “until he can clear everything up,” said House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

Read just some of the withering responses here:

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community