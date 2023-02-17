George Santos Gives Most Brazen Response Yet In Spoof Colbert Interview

Actor Harvey Guillén transformed himself into serial fabulist Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) on Thursday’s episode of “The Late Show.”
Host Stephen Colbert grilled Guillén as Santos over his many, many fabrications about his background — and brought up a possible investigation into him by the House Ethics Committee.
Advertisement
“Bring on the ethics investigation, they won’t find anything,” said Guillén as Santos.
“Really? No wrongdoing?” asked Colbert.
“No,” he defiantly responded. “No ethics.”
Watch the interview here: