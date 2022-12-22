What's Hot

DA Declares Megan Thee Stallion 'Does Matter' At Tory Lanez Shooting Trial

Sean Hannity Testified He Didn't Believe Trump's Election Fraud Lies 'For 1 Second'

Lionel Messi Just Usurped An Egg For Most-Liked Instagram Post Of All Time

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy Tells Congress Its Decisions 'Can Save Millions Of People'

Jan. 6 Committee Shares 34 Witness Transcripts, Set To Release 800-Page Report

Pelé Cancer Worsens As Soccer Great Endures 'Kidney And Cardiac Dysfunctions'

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Mom Posts Poignant Message Days After ‘Ellen’ DJ’s Death

IRS Mandatory Presidential Audit Policy Goes Under Spotlight

DC Police Officers Found Guilty In Young Black Man's 2020 Death

Virginia State Sen. McClellan Wins Democratic Nomination To Fill Late Rep. McEachin's Seat

Storm Adds Uncertainty To Strong Holiday Travel Demand

Rapper Who Used Photo At Jan. 6 Riot For Album Cover Sentenced To Prison

Politics
TwitterCongressGeorge Santos

Twitter Users Drag GOP Rep.-Elect George Santos' Response To Faked Bio Allegations

One person quipped that the New York Republican's red flags also have red flags.
David Moye

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

A soon-to-be Republican member of Congress was dragged heavily on Twitter Thursday for his response ― or lack thereof ― to a series of reports that suggest most of his biography has been faked.

Earlier this week, The New York Times reported that Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) misrepresented key parts of his resume including his education, work history at Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, and his source of income.

The Times story was followed by exposés by other outlets, including The Daily Beast, which reported that Santos, who said he was gay all his life, had divorced a woman in September 2019, something he didn’t mention during his 2022 congressional campaign.

CNN also reported that Santos’ claim that his grandparents “survived the Holocaust” as Ukrainian Jewish refugees from Belgium didn’t hold up to scrutiny either.

Santos’ lawyer Joseph Murray initially claimed the Times story was politically motivated, but did not address any of the paper’s allegations.

Santos himself made an attempt at damage control on Thursday with a tweet saying, “I have my story to tell and it will be told next week,” before wishing “Happy Holidays to all!”

But many Twitter users weren’t impressed, figuring, not incorrectly, that it shouldn’t take a week for someone to simply tell the truth.

Some Twitter users said it was Santos’ holiday greeting that really aroused their suspicions.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

David Moye - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community