Twitter Users Drag GOP Rep.-Elect George Santos' Response To Faked Bio Allegations

A soon-to-be Republican member of Congress was dragged heavily on Twitter Thursday for his response ― or lack thereof ― to a series of reports that suggest most of his biography has been faked.
Earlier this week, The New York Times reported that Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) misrepresented key parts of his resume including his education, work history at Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, and his source of income.
The Times story was followed by exposés by other outlets, including The Daily Beast, which reported that Santos, who said he was gay all his life, had divorced a woman in September 2019, something he didn’t mention during his 2022 congressional campaign.
CNN also reported that Santos’ claim that his grandparents “survived the Holocaust” as Ukrainian Jewish refugees from Belgium didn’t hold up to scrutiny either.
Santos’ lawyer Joseph Murray initially claimed the Times story was politically motivated, but did not address any of the paper’s allegations.
Santos himself made an attempt at damage control on Thursday with a tweet saying, “I have my story to tell and it will be told next week,” before wishing “Happy Holidays to all!”
But many Twitter users weren’t impressed, figuring, not incorrectly, that it shouldn’t take a week for someone to simply tell the truth.
Some Twitter users said it was Santos’ holiday greeting that really aroused their suspicions.