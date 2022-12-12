What's Hot

Iran Execution: Man Publicly Hanged From Crane Amid Protests

Adam Schiff Says Jan. 6 Panel Has 'Evidence Of Criminality' As It Weighs DOJ Referrals

Mississippi State Football Coach Mike Leach Airlifted To Hospital

Oldest Known Pair Of Jeans In The World Sell For An Astonishingly High Price

3 Bald Eagles Die, 10 Sick After Eating Euthanized Animals

Hyenas Gang Up And Bite Lion's Tail As He Eats Buffalo Alive

Arizona’s Gov. Has Spent Months Ordering Shipping Containers Wall Along U.S.-Mexico Border

A 2013 Thriller Is Trending On Netflix Right Now

'I Want To Talk': Griner Opened Up During Her Long Trip Home

Woman Considered Last Hawaiian Princess Dies At 96

Janet Yellen Acknowledges Recession Risk, But Says Inflation Is Headed 'Much Lower'

Marjorie Taylor Greene Says 'We Would've Won' If She Organized The Jan. 6 Attack

Politics
TrumpGeorgiaAtlantaBrad RaffenspergerL. Lin Wood

DOJ Special Counsel Probing Trump Serves Subpoena To Georgia Secretary Of State

In a phone call dated Jan. 2, 2021, the former president asked Brad Raffensperger to “find” the votes needed to give him a win in Georgia.
David Moye

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has received a subpoena related to special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation of former President Donald Trump, who focused strongly on the state as he sought to overturn his 2020 election loss.

Smith was appointed last month to oversee not only the Justice Department’s Mar-a-Lago investigation but also aspects of Trump’s scramble to stay in power — including his effort in Georgia — and the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

In a Jan. 2 phone call, Trump had suggested that Raffensperger “find” the votes needed to give him a win in Georgia.

The subpoena, which is dated Friday and was received by Raffensperger’s office Monday, follows others served last week in several states and counties. Like those other locations, Georgia was a target of Trump and his allies as they sought to overturn his loss in the 2020 election.

The special counsel is seeking “any and all communications in any form” between June 1, 2020, and Jan. 20, 2021, “to, from or involving” Trump, his campaign, lawyers and aides, including former campaign officials such as Bill Stepien and Justin Clark and lawyers John Eastman, Boris Epshteyn, L. Lin Wood, Sidney Powell and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, according to the subpoena, which was obtained by The Associated Press.

Efforts by Trump and his associates to reverse his loss in Georgia are currently the subject of a separate investigation led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in Atlanta. A special grand jury seated to aid that investigation has heard from dozens of witnesses, including a number of high-profile Trump allies, over the past six months and is expected to wrap up its work soon.

Among other things, Willis is investigating the Jan. 2, 2021, phone call between Trump and Raffensperger.

It was not immediately clear whether any counties in Georgia had also received subpoenas from the special counsel.

In the weeks following the 2020 election, Trump focused in part on Fulton County, which includes most of the city of Atlanta, making unsupported allegations of election fraud. But the county had not received a subpoena by Monday morning, a spokesperson said.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

David Moye - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community