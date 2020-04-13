ABC's George Stephanopoulos Tests Positive For Coronavirus

George Stephanopoulos, a co-host of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” said Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The veteran political correspondent, who also hosts ABC’s “This Week” on Sundays, announced his diagnosis on “Good Morning America.” He said he’s asymptomatic and feeling “fine.”

“I actually feel great,” Stephanopoulos said on the show. “I’ve never had a fever, never had cough, never had shortness of breath, never had chills ― any of the classic symptoms that you’ve been reading about.”

He said he had lower back pain several weeks ago followed by a diminished sense of smell a few days later, but has been free of symptoms since.

“I was taking the test fully expecting it was going to come back negative, but in fact it did come back positive,” Stephanopoulos said.

Why are some COVID-19 cases asymptomatic? @DrJAshton weighs in on asymptomatic cases after @GStephanopoulos tells us he has tested positive for COVID-19 yet has no symptoms after his wife Ali Wentworth also tested positive.

His wife, actress Ali Wentworth, announced earlier this month that she had tested positive for the virus. Unlike her husband, Wentworth said she experienced a high fever, body aches and a heavy chest.

“I’ve never been sicker,” she wrote in an Instagram post announcing her diagnosis on April 1. “This is pure misery.”

She has not been hospitalized and is feeling much better, ABC reported Monday.

At least one in four people infected with the virus are asymptomatic, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 80% of COVID-19 patients experience mild symptoms.

