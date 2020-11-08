George W. Bush Congratulates Biden And Harris, Calls Election 'Fundamentally Fair'

Former President George W. Bush on Sunday congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory and said Americans can have confidence that the election was “fundamentally fair.”

Bush, a two-term Republican president, called Biden a “good man” despite their “political differences.”

“I just talked to the President-elect of the United States, Joe Biden,” Bush said in a statement. “I extended my warm congratulations and thanked him for the patriotic message he delivered last night. I also called Kamala Harris to congratulate her on her historic election to the vice presidency.”

He continued: “The President-elect reiterated that while he ran as a Democrat, he will govern for all Americans. I offered him the same thing I offered Presidents Trump and Obama: my prayers for his success, and my pledge to help in any way I can.”

Bush, who did not endorse Trump in 2016 or this year, congratulated Trump and his supporters on a “hard-fought campaign.”

“They have spoken, and their voices will continue to be heard through elected Republicans at every level of government,” Bush said.

Since Election Day, Trump and his allies have peddled baseless voter fraud claims and filed lawsuits in several states alleging irregularities in the ballot counting process. These lawsuits have offered little if any evidence and some of them have already been dismissed by judges.

Trump has refused to concede the election, even after Biden delivered a victory speech and U.S. lawmakers and world leaders congratulated him.

Bush on Sunday declared the election “fundamentally fair” and ensured Americans their votes counted.

“The fact that so many of our fellow citizens participated in this election is a positive sign of the health of our democracy and a reminder to the world of its strength,” Bush said in his statement. “No matter how you voted, your vote counted.”

“President Trump has the right to request recounts and pursue legal challenges, and any unresolved issues will be properly adjudicated,” he added. “The American people can have confidence that this election was fundamentally fair, its integrity will be upheld, and its outcome is clear.”

NEW: George W. Bush today spoke President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.



"Though we have political differences, I know Joe Biden to be a good man, who has won his opportunity to lead and unify our country," the former Republican president says.

