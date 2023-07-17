George Will Makes Bold Prediction About Who Won't Be 2024 GOP Nominee

George Will has explained why he believes neither front-runner former President Donald Trump nor Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) will win the GOP nomination for the 2024 presidential election.

“Both candidacies are brittle,” the longtime conservative commentator, whose wife Mari Will is an adviser to rival candidate Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.), wrote in his latest column for The Washington Post.

Voters may rebel against the idea that Trump is “the all-but-inevitable Republican nominee” and DeSantis is his “only significant challenger,” he said.

Trump’s continued peddling of his 2020 election loss conspiracy theories and DeSantis’ abrasiveness may ultimately cost them the nomination, he said.

“Political prophesy is optional folly, but: There are not enough Republicans, in Iowa or the nation, enamored of the snarling contest between Trump and DeSantis — their competition to see who can despise the most American defects — to nominate either of them,” Will concluded. “Which is grim news for President Biden.”

According to RealClearPolitics, Trump is currently leading in an average of GOP presidential nomination polling with 53%, DeSantis is at 20.6%, former Vice President Mike Pence at 6.3%, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley at 3.4% and Scott at 3.2%.