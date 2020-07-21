Conservative Icon George Will Says He’ll Vote For Joe Biden In 2020 Election

George Will plans to break the habit of a lifetime in the 2020 election.

The longtime conservative commentator said Monday he’ll cast his vote for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden in a bid to defeat President Donald Trump at the ballot box.

It will likely be the first time that Will has ever voted for a Democrat, he told USA TODAY’s Susan Page during a conversation for The Aspen Institute.

“I’m a big believer in parties, in party strength and party tickets. Not this year,” said Will, who quit the GOP in June 2016 in protest of Trump’s imminent nomination as its presidential candidate.

In our @AspenInstitute conversation this afternoon, @GeorgeWill (never a fan of President Trump) told me he'll vote for @JoeBiden in November--the first time he's voted for a Democrat for any office. (His first presidential vote: Barry Goldwater.) https://t.co/rQ3xZVobrv — Susan Page (@SusanPage) July 20, 2020

Will, a vocal and frequent critic of Trump and his administration, also predicted a “decisive victory” for Biden. He suggested proceedings will be wrapped up by 11 p.m. ET on election night, with Biden winning several swing states.

“I think that’s important because the president has already announced he might not accept the outcome... therefore it’s wise to have a tsunami of popular votes,” said Will of his “risky but fun” forecast.

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!