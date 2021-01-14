Conservative Icon Names ‘Most Ludicrous Senator’ And It’s No Longer Lindsey Graham

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) ― infamous for his hypocrisy when it comes to President Donald Trump ― is no longer the “most ludicrous senator,” according to longtime conservative commentator George Will.

That title now belongs to Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Will wrote in his latest column for The Washington Post published Wednesday.

Hawley had “seemed certain to be a presidential candidate in 2024” before he “immolated his brief political career” by helping to incite the violent mob of Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol last week, said Will.

The Missouri senator’s argument to increase pandemic stimulus-relief checks to $2,000 because “there’s obviously plenty of $$ to do it” could also come back to haunt him and benet the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden, the anti-Trump pundit added.

“Until late December, the shapeshifting Graham — John McCain is my hero; no, Donald Trump, McCain’s despiser, is; stay tuned for Act 3 — had a lock on the title of most ludicrous senator,” said Will.

“Then Hawley, auction bidder and mob inciter, pounced,” he recalled. “Graham’s lock has been picked.”