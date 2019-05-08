Georgia Abortion Ban Could Threaten The State’s Movie And TV Industry

Entertainment industry figures are speaking out against Georgia’s new abortion ban, potentially threatening the economy of a state whose generous film and television tax incentives have attracted many big Hollywood productions, from Netflix’s “Stranger Things” to Marvel’s “Avengers” franchise.

A growing number of movie and TV stars and creators have condemned the “heartbeat” abortion law, which bars the procedure once a fetal heartbeat is detected. That can be as early as six weeks of pregnancy, when many women don’t even realize they’re pregnant yet. The measure was signed into law by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) on Tuesday.

David Simon, creator of HBO’s “The Wire,” tweeted Wednesday that he would only “undertake production where the rights of all citizens remain intact.”

I can’t ask any female member of any film production with which I am involved to so marginalize themselves or compromise their inalienable authority over their own bodies. I must undertake production where the rights of all citizens remain intact. Other filmmakers will see this. https://t.co/V2xDPKiMpo — David Simon (@AoDespair) May 8, 2019

On her E! talk show Tuesday night, actress Busy Philipps spoke out against the ban and shared her own story about getting an abortion.

When Georgia legislators passed the bill in March, dozens of Hollywood actors signed a letter, spearheaded by actress Alyssa Milano, telling Kemp that they would not work in the state if the bill became law and pledging to “do everything in our power to move our industry to a safer state for women.”

Georgia allows film and television projects income tax credits of up to 30%, which has attracted a number of major Hollywood productions. Marvel has filmed several installments of “The Avengers” at Pinewood Studios outside Atlanta, including “Avengers: Endgame,” which is currently breaking box-office records.

Among TV series, AMC’s “The Walking Dead” and Netflix’s “Stranger Things” have also filmed heavily in Georgia. Netflix set the first two seasons of its “Queer Eye” reboot in and around Atlanta.

In 2018, 455 movie and television productions filmed in Georgia, generating $2.7 billion in direct spending in the state, the governor’s office said last year.

The state has also leveraged the productions to boost its tourism industry, with tour companies taking visitors to famous filming locations. In addition, the movies and TV shows themselves market the state by featuring the Georgia peach logo in their end credits.

It’s not clear yet whether Hollywood will mount a large-scale boycott of Georgia, as many entertainment companies did in 2016 in North Carolina in response to that state’s anti-LGBTQ bill known as HB2.

Marvel, AMC and Netflix did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday on whether they planned to pull current or future productions from Georgia.

Earlier this year, Netflix moved production of an upcoming show, “OBX,” from North Carolina to South Carolina, in part because of HB2.