Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Rips 'Kraken' Rigged Election Complaints As 'Myth' In Legal Action

A legal action by Georgia’s Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has blasted the Trump legal team’s election fraud complaints as “myth.”

Kemp’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit challenging election results called the complaints “outlandish.” The filing Saturday night in federal court in Atlanta followed attacks by President Donald Trump on Kemp at a Georgia rally for failing to overturn the election results that handed victory to Joe Biden.

The lawsuit’s convoluted conspiracy theory seeking to overturn Biden’s win involves foreign agents from Iran and China infiltrating voting machines and switching votes from Trump to Biden in Georgia and other swing states. The strategy was backed by “communist money” and corrupt Democratic election workers, the suit claims. There’s no evidence for any of it.

Republican lawyer Sidney Powell has said she would “release the Kraken” with her suit, referring to a mythical sea monster in Scandinavian lore and a well-known line from “Clash of the Titans.”

“Their claims would be extraordinary if true, but they are not,” Kemp’s motion to dismiss declared, which also includes Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.“Much like the mythological ‘Kraken’ monster after which plaintiffs have named this lawsuit, their claims of election fraud and malfeasance belong more to the Kraken’s realm of mythos than they do to reality,” the court filing noted.

The Trump campaign formerly embraced Powell in its legal fight against votes. But she was sidelined late last month following a press conference with campaign legal team leader Rudy Giuliani in which she pushed a string of bizarre conspiracy theories.

But on Sunday, Trump was suddenly retweeting messages praising her — shortly after the president revealed that Giuliani had contracted COVID-19.

So much truth to this! https://t.co/HH0LcQ5Wgl — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020

Kemp has become Trump’s latest punching bag since his failure to cooperate with the president’s demands to countermand the election.

Trump has demanded the governor call a special legislative session to overturn the vote and pick electors who will choose Trump to rule another four years. Kemp has explained that he has no power to do so in a democracy.

Trump then bashed Kemp, angrily telling Fox News last month he was “ashamed” he endorsed him.” He also reportedly called Kemp a “moron” and a “nut job” in a recent phone call.

Raffenberger said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” that to overturn the elections would be “nullifying the will of the people.”

He added: “We’ve never found systematic fraud.”