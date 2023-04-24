What's Hot

This New Political Thriller Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Ron DeSantis' Goofy Expression When Asked About Trailing Trump Is Everything

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Names The Far-Right Lawmaker Controlling Kevin McCarthy

Shannen Doherty Files For Divorce, Publicist Says She 'Was Left With No Other Option'

Jennifer Grey Says 'Bad Anxiety' Stopped Her From Returning To 'Friends' After 1 Episode

If All Curveballs Were Like This Jhoan Duran Pitch, Nobody Would Ever Get A Hit

Biden Is About To Attempt The U.S.'s First Major Climate Rule For Power Plants

Moon Bin's Death Is A Painful Reminder Of The Mental Health Crisis In Asian Communities

The Most Recent 'Succession' Episode Felt Kinda Like A Game Of 'Survivor'

Taylor Swift Cuts Her Hand On Tour, Blames It On Bad Astrology

Probe Ordered After Florida Homeowner Shoots At Lost Delivery Driver

Tucker Carlson Is Out At Fox, And Twitter Users Are Dancing On His Grave

PoliticsDonald TrumpelectionsGeorgia

DA To Decide On Georgia Election Probe Charges In Summer

The prosecutor who is investigating whether Donald Trump illegally meddled in the 2020 election in Georgia says she expects to announce charging decisions in the case this summer and is urging “heightened security.”
KATE BRUMBACK

ATLANTA (AP) — The prosecutor who is investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies illegally meddled in the 2020 election in Georgia said Monday she expects to announce charging decisions in the case this summer and urged “heightened security.”

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis wrote in a letter to county Sheriff Pat Labat that she expects to announce the decisions in the term of court that runs from July 11 to Sept. 1. She said she was providing this information so Labat would have time to prepare for adequate security around the courthouse.

“Open-source intelligence has indicated the announcement of decisions in this case may provoke a significant public reaction,” Willis wrote in the letter, adding that some may involve “acts of violence that will endanger the safety of our community.”

As leaders, they need to be prepared, she wrote, adding that her team would be in touch to talk about arrangements.

The letter was first reported by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Willis has been investigating whether Trump and his allies broke any laws as they tried to overturn his narrow election loss to Democrat Joe Biden in Georgia.

She opened the investigation in early 2021, shortly after a recording of a phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was made public. In that call, Trump suggested the state’s top elections official could help “find” the votes needed to overturn his loss in the state.

Go To Homepage

Popular in the Community