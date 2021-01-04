Georgia Election Official: Trump Team 'Intentionally Misled' Voters On Fraud Claims

“We have won this election in Georgia,” Trump falsely claimed during the hourlong call. “And there’s nothing wrong with saying that, Brad. You know, I mean, having the correct ― the people of Georgia are angry. ... And there’s nothing wrong with saying that, you know, that you’ve recalculated.”

“All I want to do is this: I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have,” added the president, who vaguely threatened Raffensperger with a “criminal offense” if he did not obey his request.

As Trump continues to challenge Georgia’s presidential election results, the state is preparing for Tuesday’s twin Senate runoffs, which will decide which party controls the upper chamber.