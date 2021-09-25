Georgia Republican Official Compares Trump To Satan, Says He's Out to Steal The Party's Soul

Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) blasted Donald Trump in a searing CNN opinion piece Friday, comparing the former president to the devil, “looking for a party’s soul to steal.”

Duncan referred to the late Southern rocker Charlie Daniels’ song “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” ahead of Trump’s rally in the state this weekend.

Duncan strongly backs a conservative agenda and isn’t happy with the Biden administration. The Republican state official ticked off a list of current problems: a legislative agenda stalled by a debate over the infrastructure package, a “genuine crisis” at the southern border, a confusing federal response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Duncan insisted that the GOP could make major inroads in the 2022 midterm elections, but he also admitted: “My Republican Party is not out of the woods.”

“This weekend, former President Trump is hosting a rally in my neck of the woods,” Duncan wrote. Then, evoking Satan, he added: “If the legendary Southern rocker Charlie Daniels were still with us today, his hit song could be re-written as, ‘A president went down to Georgia; he was looking for a party’s soul to steal.’”

Daniels’ song tells the story of a devil desperate for souls to collect in Georgia. But Satan loses a fiddle-playing contest in a deal with a phenomenal musician and doesn’t win his soul.

As for Trump, he “continues to be painfully comfortable peddling his baseless conspiracy theories of widespread election fraud. Last week, he fired off a disjointed and juvenile letter to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger asking him to ‘decertify’ the results of the election,” Duncan wrote.

If “we are all being honest with one another, Trump did not lose because of voter fraud or his conservative policies. Biden is sitting in the White House today because voters grew tired of Trump’s erratic behavior, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.

When Trump “comes to Georgia this weekend, expect him to re-package his ‘greatest hits,’ and once again hijack our great state for his own selfish agenda,” Duncan warned. “It might make for good theater, but it is setting back the conservative movement.”