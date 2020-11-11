Georgia's Congressional Republicans Can't Spell 'Georgia' In Vote Fraud Letter

Current and newly elected Republican members of Congress from Georgia pushed the state Tuesday to review what they called “irregularities that cloud the state’s election.”

No surprise there. The GOP delegation is falling in lockstep behind lame duck President Donald Trump’s lies about a stolen election to explain his defeat to President-elect Joe Biden.

But the letter might have carried more weight if the House representatives had spelled “Georgia” correctly. Their request addresses Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Trump-endorsed Republican overseeing the vote-counting in the state, as the George secretary of state.

They misspelled Georgia. The name of the state. https://t.co/m558LNPZ55 — Conor Sen (@conorsen) November 10, 2020

Georgia’s votes for president are still being counted and the neck-and-neck tally is headed for a recount. Still, Raffensperger said he expected the final outcome to show Biden the winner by a thin margin.

Georgia’s Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who will compete in runoffs in January, also hurled false allegations of election fraud and called for Raffensperger to resign after GOP candidates underperformed in the state. Raffensperger, who said he joined the senators in being “unhappy with the potential outcome for our President,” called Georgia’s elections “transparent” and “orderly.”

As for the state of George, well, Twitter elected to mock the misspelling.

The state of George Costanza.

