Police Identify Person Of Interest In Death Of Georgia Nursing Student

University of Georgia Police identified a person of interest Friday in the death of 22-year-old nursing student Laken Hope Riley.
The update comes a day after authorities found remains belonging to Riley, a student at the Augusta University College of Nursing, near a lake on UGA’s campus in Athens, Georgia.
“University of Georgia police have identified a person of interest who is being questioned,” UGA spokesperson Greg Trevor said in a statement. “We want to stress that this continues to be an active, ongoing investigation, and we will provide updates as circumstances warrant.”
Authorities have not identified the person of interest by name.
UGA said in a statement Thursday that foul play was suspected in Riley’s death and that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Athens-Clarke County Police Department were assisting UGA police officers in their investigation.
“When you have a suspect that’s on the loose, there’s always a danger. But there’s no immediate danger at this time,” UGA police chief Jeff Clark said at a Thursday evening press conference, adding that his officers “will be looking at every camera that we have.”
Police said they found Riley’s body after receiving a call from one of her friends, who was concerned that she hadn’t returned home from a run on the UGA campus. Following a search Thursday afternoon, authorities found Riley’s body in a wooded area. The body had visible injuries.
Upon news of Riley’s death, UGA canceled classes for the remainder of the week and called on students to take care of themselves in the wake of both Riley’s death and that of a UGA student who died by suicide Wednesday night.
“The past 24 hours have been a traumatic time for our University,” UAG said n a statement Thursday. “Our student body is grieving the sudden death of one our students in Brumby Hall last night. And as we continue to mourn that tragic loss of life, today’s devastating news will uniquely test the resolve of our campus community, particularly our students.”